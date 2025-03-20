Malta Signs Shore Power Agreement with Carnival

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The agreement will enable Carnival Corporation’s cruise ships to access shore power in Valletta. File Image / Pixabay

The Maltese government has signed a shore power purchase agreement with Carnival Corporation, the first cruise agreement of its type in the Mediterranean region.

Under the agreement with Transport Malta, Carnival Corporation's vessels will have access to the shore power network in Valletta, Global Ports Holdings said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Developed under the shore-to-ship initiative, the introduction of fully electrified cruise berths will allow docked cruise ships to draw power directly from the grid, eliminating the need to run their onboard engines for onboard systems.

Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela highlighted the significant economic impact of the cruise industry on Malta, noting that it generates approximately €88 million annually, with nearly €40 million coming directly from passenger spending.

He emphasised that the Shore Power Agreement is more than just compliance with European Union regulations.

"It is about leadership—about demonstrating that a small island nation like Malta can set the standard for sustainable maritime practices."

The country aims to integrate renewable electricity produced from sources such as solar into its shore power system for docked cruise ships.

"By harnessing the power of the sun and the sea, we are not only reducing emissions but also positioning Malta as a beacon of green progress in the Mediterranean," Abela noted.