Fujairah Authorities May Start Publishing Bunker Demand Data

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah is one of the world's largest bunkering ports. File Image / Pixabay

The authorities at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah may start publishing data on bunker sales at the port, according to price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.

The port is considering publishing the data in addition to its weekly oil product inventories numbers, Platts reported Wednesday, citing comments from Martijn Heijboer, the port's business development manager.

"We are indeed currently studying this to see what else can we or would we like to share with the market on a weekly or monthly basis," Heijboer was cited by Platts as saying.

"We are working on it in the coming weeks with our partners."

Data on bunker volumes broken down to the port level has become increasingly hard to come by, with ports like Singapore and Rotterdam that publish data on a regular basis in a small minority.

Earlier this year Ship & Bunker published a market survey on bunker demand in 16 leading areas in the second quarter showing an average decline at the hubs of 9.3%.