Hydrogen- and Biofuel-Powered Ferries to Be Delivered in 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships will take 85% of their power needs from hydrogen fuel cells and 15% from biofuel, and are scheduled for delivery in 2026. Image Credit: Torghatten Nord

A pair of ferries running on both hydrogen and biofuels are set for delivery in 2026.

Bergen Engines has been chosen to provide four generating sets for Torghatten Nord's new ferries, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The ships will take 85% of their power needs from hydrogen fuel cells and 15% from biofuel, and are scheduled for delivery in 2026. They are set to be deployed on the ferry route from Bodø to Lofoten in Norway.

"Norway has the will, expertise, and experience needed to realize our zero-emission ambitions, and develop world-leading solutions for maritime operations," Eirik Olsen, operations director at Torghatten Nord, said in the statement.

"Our Norwegian partners are at the forefront of design and development in energy-efficient ships and technology, and this project will greatly contribute to competence development in maritime, electrical, automation, and engineering fields."