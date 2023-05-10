Marine Tech Firms Partner up on EU ETS Software Offer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hamburg: European port. File Image / Pixabay.

Two tech companies focussed on ship operation and management have joined forces with an offer that will meet the demands of the European Union's emissions trading scheme (ETS), the firms have said.

Berlin-based Zero44 and Mariapps Marine Solutions have developed greenhouse gas emissions and ship management software respectively.

By putting the two suites together, they will be able to offer "a one-stop-shop solution for EU ETS for the maritime sector", Mariapps said in a statement.

ETS requires EU carbon allowances (EUA) to be bought to cover the CO2 per metric tonne (mt) emitted on voyages from and to EU ports. From 2026, the whole of a ship's CO2 output falls under the system (ETS starts incrementally from the start of next year).

"Market prices for EUAs are volatile and have fluctuated between EUR60 and EUR100 per mt of CO2 over the last 12 months," the statement said.

"Depending on the share of EU emissions, an average sized vessel will face additional operating costs of up to one million euros," it added.