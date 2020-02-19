Wind Power Unit Finds Permanent Home

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DFDS: initial trial. Image credit/S&B

Ventifoil, a wind-to-energy technology for ships, has found a permanent home on a Dutch cargo ship.

The technology comprises a non-rotating wing with vents and a powered internal fan. It can be fixed on deck or inside a shipping container.

Built by the Netherlands firm, Econowind, it was trialled last year on the deck of DFDS cargo vessel.

According to trade publication The Engineer, the company is poised to install a larger, permanent system aboard a cargo vessel operated by Van Dam Shipping.

Econowind CEO Frank Nieuwenhuis was cited as saying that the unit should manage average fuel savings of between 8–10% with higher gains possible under the right conditions.