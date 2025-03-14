Gibraltar Bunker Calls Up 8% Year-on-Year in February

by Ship & Bunker News Team

About 349 vessels arrived for bunkers in Gibraltar in February 2025. File Image / Pixabay

Gibraltar reported an 8% rise in bunker calls in February. About 349 vessels arrived for bunkers in Gibraltar in February 2025, up from 323 vessels in February 2024.

A total of 738 vessels arrived for bunkers in the first two months of this year, which is about 68 higher than 680 in the same period of 2024, according to data published by Gibraltar Port Authority.

While the port authority does not disclose bunker sales volumes, the increase in bunker calls indicates a higher bunker demand at the port.

Eight cruise ships arrived at the port in January and February, an increase from two during the same period last year.

Cruise traffic in Gibraltar typically peaks between April and November.

Meanwhile, bunker-only calls in February were lower than 389 in January, likely due to the shorter month.