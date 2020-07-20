GP Global's UAE Storage Terminals Operating Normally

by Ship & Bunker News Team

GP Global: tweet. File Image / Pixabay.

Two product storage terminals operated by GP Global Group in the United Arab Emirates are working normally, the company has said.

The intervention by the company comes on the back of a statement issued earlier today to dispel any doubts about the company's financial health.

Ship & Bunker understands the rumours circulating in the market on Thursday and Friday about the state of the company included that these two terminals had been sealed.

They have not, the company said in a tweet.

"The operations at our state-of-art Hamriyah and Fujairah terminals are normal. They have not been sealed, " the tweet said.