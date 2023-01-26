BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader and Trainee in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Both roles are based in Monjasa's Athens office. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader and a trainee in Athens.

For the trader role the company is looking for candidates with experience either in sales or the shipping industry, a company representative told Ship & Bunker this week.

In a job advertisement on the firm's website the following areas of focus are listed for the trader role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers

Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building solid personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions

Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery

Working on regional projects and ad hoc tasks related to the shipping and oil sectors

The trainee role is part of the Monjasa Oil and Shipping Trainee programme. The programme starts in August and involves two two-month stints in Monjasa offices around the world, with a view to taking on a permanent role afterwards.

For trainees the company requires candidates to have fluent written and spoken English and a degree.

For more information and to apply for the roles, click here for the trader position and here for the traineeship.