Petrol Ofisi Expands Physical Bunker Supply to Çanakkale

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petrol Ofisi is one of Turkey's largest bunker suppliers. Image Credit: Petrol Ofisi

Turkish oil firm Petrol Ofisi has expanded its physical bunker supply footprint to the port of Çanakkale.

The company has commenced bunkering operations with two dedicated barges covering Çanakkale and Bozcaada, Kemal Yeşildal, a bunker trader at Petrol Ofisi, said in a LinkedIn post last week.

"This development allows us to provide enhanced service to our valued customers from both the north and south, positioning Çanakkale and Bozcaada as a reliable alternative port when needed," Yeşildal said.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to this milestone and look forward to achieving greater successes together."

Petrol Ofisi operates a terminal at Bozcaada, and is one of the largest suppliers in Turkey.