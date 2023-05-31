EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: OOMCO Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai
Wednesday May 31, 2023
The role is based in the firm's Dubai office. Image Credit: OOMCO
The marine division of the Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with a relevant degree and three to five years of experience, it said in a job advertisement on its website last week.
The advertisement lists the following among the sales and operation responsibilities for the role:
- Leading regional bunker desk with overall responsibility for all marketing and sales activities and business profitability to meet customer requirements & maintain/increase profitability
- Managing overall bunker fuel product suppliers' engagement through an evaluation process including quality, quantity and other bunker operations related parameters; to ensure business continuity of supply
- Identifying and resolving all bunker operations related issues to mitigate any risk to DBT
- Initiating and managing all bunker operations related continuous improvement projects to achieve maximum growth and objectives
- Monitor & document all deviations as part of continuous improvement process to ensure business continuity
- Research market information, product, and pricing information by identifying customer needs, selecting appropriate information to maximise DBT profitability
- Manage customer portfolio with direct responsibility for negotiating and executing bunker sales transactions from start to finish - from quoting, negotiating, confirming, delivery, and post-delivery service and support
- Willing to travel to meet with business contacts, attend conferences and other industry related events, as required, to increase the awareness about DBT bunker business and get new customers
- Provide counterparties and colleagues with the highest standards of professional services at all times
- Ensure most efficient & cost effective product sourcing & hedging; in compliance with DBT policies
The deadline for applications is June 3. For more information, click here.