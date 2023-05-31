BUNKER JOBS: OOMCO Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday May 31, 2023

The marine division of the Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant degree and three to five years of experience, it said in a job advertisement on its website last week.

The advertisement lists the following among the sales and operation responsibilities for the role:

  • Leading regional bunker desk with overall responsibility for all marketing and sales activities and business profitability to meet customer requirements & maintain/increase profitability
  • Managing overall bunker fuel product suppliers' engagement through an evaluation process including quality, quantity and other bunker operations related parameters; to ensure business continuity of supply
  • Identifying and resolving all bunker operations related issues to mitigate any risk to DBT
  • Initiating and managing all bunker operations related continuous improvement projects to achieve maximum growth and objectives
  • Monitor & document all deviations as part of continuous improvement process to ensure business continuity
  • Research market information, product, and pricing information by identifying customer needs, selecting appropriate information to maximise DBT profitability
  • Manage customer portfolio with direct responsibility for negotiating and executing bunker sales transactions from start to finish - from quoting, negotiating, confirming, delivery, and post-delivery service and support
  • Willing to travel to meet with business contacts, attend conferences and other industry related events, as required, to increase the awareness about DBT bunker business and get new customers
  • Provide counterparties and colleagues with the highest standards of professional services at all times
  • Ensure most efficient & cost effective product sourcing & hedging; in compliance with DBT policies

The deadline for applications is June 3. For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com