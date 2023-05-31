BUNKER JOBS: OOMCO Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Dubai office. Image Credit: OOMCO

The marine division of the Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant degree and three to five years of experience, it said in a job advertisement on its website last week.

The advertisement lists the following among the sales and operation responsibilities for the role:

Leading regional bunker desk with overall responsibility for all marketing and sales activities and business profitability to meet customer requirements & maintain/increase profitability

Managing overall bunker fuel product suppliers' engagement through an evaluation process including quality, quantity and other bunker operations related parameters; to ensure business continuity of supply

Identifying and resolving all bunker operations related issues to mitigate any risk to DBT

Initiating and managing all bunker operations related continuous improvement projects to achieve maximum growth and objectives

Monitor & document all deviations as part of continuous improvement process to ensure business continuity

Research market information, product, and pricing information by identifying customer needs, selecting appropriate information to maximise DBT profitability

Manage customer portfolio with direct responsibility for negotiating and executing bunker sales transactions from start to finish - from quoting, negotiating, confirming, delivery, and post-delivery service and support

Willing to travel to meet with business contacts, attend conferences and other industry related events, as required, to increase the awareness about DBT bunker business and get new customers

Provide counterparties and colleagues with the highest standards of professional services at all times

Ensure most efficient & cost effective product sourcing & hedging; in compliance with DBT policies

The deadline for applications is June 3. For more information, click here.