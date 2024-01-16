Red Sea Bunkering Sees Upward Trend in Djibouti Bunker Demand

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Djibouti has emerged as a reliable and secure haven for many commercial fleets, says RSB. File Image. Image Credit: Pixabay / Google / Ship & Bunker

Contrary to reports of declining bunker demand in the Red Sea area due to the impact of recent attacks on commercial vessels in the region, Red Sea Bunkering (RSB) says that not only has it witnessed steady demand for its services, it has observed an upward trend in demand from both commercial and military vessels.

Attacks on commercial vessels attributed to Yemen-based Houthi’s began in November in response to Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

Amid the ongoing security concerns, a number of shipping lines have announced that they are rerouting vessels via the Cape of Good Hope.

However, in an update on its operations provided to Ship & Bunker, Djibouti-based physical supplier RSB said “Djibouti has emerged as a reliable and secure haven for many commercial fleets.”

"The altering dynamics in maritime trade due to the developments in the Red Sea have brought about significant challenges for the industry. Nevertheless, Djibouti's strategic location continues to offer a beacon of stability," said Mr Aboubaker O. Hadi, Chairman of RSB, Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority.

"We are witnessing a trend where some commercial customers are adapting to new routes that strategically include Djibouti for refuelling, reaping the benefits of our robust infrastructure and reliable services.”

In addition to increased demand from commercial traffic, RSB says demand from military vessels in particular has increased as naval operations heighten in the region.

“New engagements from foreign navies are a clear indication of the strategic military significance of Djibouti,” it added.

In addition to an increased military presence in the region since November, last week US and UK have conducted joint strikes against targets in Yemen.

"RSB is dedicated to ensuring safe, efficient, and comprehensive bunkering solutions," explained Mr Abdi Ismail, CEO at RSB.

"Our commitment to high standards and our strategic position in the Red Sea makes us a preferred partner for a wide array of customers, reflecting in the volume increase from military operations and a steady flow of commercial clients.”

Red Sea Bunkering says it will continue its support to all maritime vessels transiting through the Red Sea, “meeting the needs of our clients with efficiency and reliability that stands out in the region.”