BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Sourcing Trader in Fredericia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Fredericia office. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a sourcing trader in Fredericia.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and sales experience, and preferably some experience in the bunker or shipping industries, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

"Your primary role is day-to-day trading, covering sales, purchase of bunker fuel and logistical planning to optimise profits," the company said in the advertisement.

"Your main focus will be to identify and open new customers in North Europe and you will experience a high level of professional creativity and the possibility to think outside the box."

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers

Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions

Investigate and develop new areas of focus

Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery

The deadline for applications is August 31. For more information, click here.