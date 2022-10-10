Tech Firms Join Forces on Marine Hydrogen Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port of Genoa. Image Credit / Panzeri.

Two technology firms are to develop hydrogen-based power systems for marine vessels.

Hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer Nuvera Fuel Cells is to have its engine unit, E-45, integrated into H2Boat's HP power pack..

The latter, a spin-off from the University of Genoa, plans to use to the former's technology to expand its marine product line.

H2Boat is focused on the small boat sector and does research and development into fuel cell,

electrolyzer, and metal hydride systems. Its work aims develop hydrogen technology platforms for mobile and stationary applications, according to green technology news website Environmentalleader.

Nuvera builds heavy-duty, zero-emission engines for mobility application and is based in the US with a branch office in Milan, Italy.