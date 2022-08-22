Disruption as Strike Action Hits UK's Largest Container Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port of Felixstowe. Image Credit: Port of Felixstowe

A significant disruption to operations at the Port of Felixstowe is expected this week after dock workers Sunday commenced planned strike action.

The industrial action is planned for Sunday 21 August to Monday 29 August 2022.

The eight-day walk out by members of the Unite union follows a dispute over pay.

Felixstowe is the UK's largest container port and handles some 48% of the UK's container trade.

"The port regrets the impact this action will have on UK supply chains. We are grateful for the support we have had from our customers and are working with them to mitigate disruption," the port said in a note posted on its website Sunday.

The port's offer, which is says is "worth over 8% on average in the current year and closer to 10% for lower paid workers," has been rejected by Unite on the grounds it is below the current rate of inflation.