New Hamina LNG Terminal in Finland to Supply Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The terminal is based in the Gulf of Finland, in between Helsinki and St Petersburg. File Image / Pixabay

A newly-opened LNG terminal in Finland is set to supply gas-powered ships.

The Hamina LNG terminal in Finland started commercial operations last week, the company said on its website.

The terminal will be able to supply LNG as a bunker fuel at 1,000 m3/hour. The facility has 30,000 m3 of LNG storage, and has two parallel truck loading stations.

"Commissioning of Hamina LNG's terminal has been completed and Hamina LNG has started to provide services to terminal users," the company said on its site.

"The cooldown procedure and commissioning tests of the systems and equipment were successful."

