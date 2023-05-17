BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Fuel Supplier Trainees in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role could be based in Dan-Bunkering's Middelfart office or elsewhere around the world. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire trainees in Europe.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent Danish and English, as well as a proactive approach to sales, the company said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The traineeship lasts for two years, including attendance at the Danish Shipping Academy in Copenhagen.

"Your primary work location might be Middelfart, however, by being part of our trainee program the whole world becomes your playground and the possibility to complete some of the traineeship in one of our other offices across the globe is also an option," the company said in the advertisement.

For more information and to apply, click here.