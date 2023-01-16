Alterna Energy Hires Bunker Manager From Cockett

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire has moved to Copenhagen for the role. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based Alterna Energy has hired a new bunker manager from Cockett Group.

Martin Haxholdt has joined the firm as bunker manager in Copenhagen as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Haxholdt previously worked for Cockett Group from November 2014 to this month, serving most recently as its commercial head in Asia since October 2016. He earlier worked for OW Bunker from 2009 to 2014.

Alterna Energy "provides a comprehensive service to assist customers with the management of their energy risks, from financial derivatives to physical energy solutions," the company said on its website.

"Working with companies from all sides of the industry – from independent suppliers to state-owned energy companies – we combine physical and industry experience with in-depth market knowledge to create customized solutions that fit individual customer needs."