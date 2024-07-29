Air Lubrication Firm Silverstream Opens Global Operations Centre in UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The centre has more than 40 employees based within it. Image Credit: Silverstream Technologies

Maritime technology company Silverstream Technologies has opened a new global operations centre on the south coast of England.

The new Southampton hub will enhance the firm's operational capabilities, support the existing fleet and carry out further research and development work on control and monitoring systems, Silverstream said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The centre has more than 40 employees based within it.

"We have grown rapidly, thanks to our ability to scale and commercialise this technology, and this is something I am incredibly proud of," Noah Silberschmidt, CEO of Silverstream, said in the statement.

"We also remain aware of the great opportunities that lie ahead, and our work is far from over.

"The decarbonisation challenge is no small feat, with real regulatory and commercial implications for ship owners and operators.

"Building on our track record as a leader in maritime transformation, we look forward to continuing to help our customers through this change."