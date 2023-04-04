Bunker Holding Head of Trading Desk Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Blok was head of trading desk for Bunker Holding in Copenhagen. File Image / Pixabay

A trading desk head for marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding has stepped down from his role after an eight-year stint with the firm and its subsidiaries.

Ruben Blok has stepped down as Bunker Holding's head of trading desk in Copenhagen to spend a period of garden leave in Rotterdam, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Blok had worked for Bunker Holding units since December 2014, and had shifted from serving as risk manager at Dan-Bunkering to the trading desk role at its parent company in September 2021. Earlier in his career he also worked for OW Bunker, Maersk Oil Trading and VARO Energy.

"Today I have started my garden leave with Bunker Holding," Blok said in the post.

"I have had a great time with wonderful colleagues and friends at a great company."