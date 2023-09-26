Shell Completes Gibraltar's First Cruise Ship LNG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company bunkered the Silversea Cruises vessel Silver Nova with LNG at Gibraltar on September 24. Image Credit: Shell

Global energy producer Shell has carried out Gibraltar's first LNG bunkering of a cruise ship.

The company bunkered the Silversea Cruises vessel Silver Nova with LNG at Gibraltar on September 24, Tahir Faruqui, global head of downstream LNG at Shell Trading, said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"Notably, this operation was also the Port of Gibraltar's first 'in-port' bunkering, highlighting Shell's commitment to develop Gibraltar as a key LNG bunkering hub, offering bunkering services both within the port and at the anchorage," Faruqui said.

"The close collaboration between Royal Caribbean Group, Anthony Veder, the Gibraltar Port Authority and Shell ensured a safe and successful bunkering."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.