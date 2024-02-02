EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Femo Bunker Seeks Trader in Genoa
Friday February 2, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, a proactive personality and solid attitude as a team player. Image Credit: Femo Bunker
Marine fuels firm Femo Bunker is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader in Genoa.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, a proactive personality and solid attitude as a team player, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Support in sales activities by maintaining and enhancing the existing customer relationships
- Assist daily operational issues
- Support in monitoring market developments and trends
Femo Bunker specialises in sales to yachts, and is a partnership launched in 2000 between Fratelli Cosulich and Pesto Sea Group.
