BUNKER JOBS: Femo Bunker Seeks Trader in Genoa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuels firm Femo Bunker is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader in Genoa.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, a proactive personality and solid attitude as a team player, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Support in sales activities by maintaining and enhancing the existing customer relationships

Assist daily operational issues

Support in monitoring market developments and trends

Femo Bunker specialises in sales to yachts, and is a partnership launched in 2000 between Fratelli Cosulich and Pesto Sea Group.

