BUNKER JOBS: Unifeeder Seeks Bunker Purchaser in Aarhus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in marine fuels and fluent English. Image Credit: Unifeeder

Shipping company Unifeeder is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in Aarhus.

Recruitment firm Marpro highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Wednesday.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in marine fuels and fluent English.

"As a Bunker Purchaser, you will be key to Unifeeder's fuel procurement strategy across Europe and the Americas, supplying fuel for approximately 80 vessels," Marpro said in the advertisement.

"You will negotiate and manage both spot and contracted marine fuel needs, while ensuring delivery reliability, quality, and competitive pricing.

"Collaborating closely with vessel operation, you will optimize bunker planning to meet the fleet's requirements.

"Additionally, you will engage in Unifeeder's decarbonization efforts by exploring green fuel options and aligning with upcoming regulations such as FEUM, EU ETS, and MED ECA."

