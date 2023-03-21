Finnish Operator Switches Boxship From LSFO to Biofuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Boxship Edith. Image Credit / Langh.

Finnish shortsea operator Langh Ship has switched one its ships over to biofuel.

The move should prove beneficial in a number of ways, according to company chief executive Laura Langh-Lagerlöf.

Running an engine on cleaner fuel should lead to lower maintenance costs.

"We expect less wear on cylinder barrels and the piston ring area," Langh-Lagerlöf said

The ship, Edith, a 750 twenty-foot equivalent box ship, used to run on low sulur fuel oil (IFO 80).

"A main advantage of changing to biofuel is that it generates no fossil carbon emissions [and] we are able to comply with the new CII-regulations," she added.

The ship burns MDF1-100 biofuel supplied by GoodFuels. The fuel comes from sustainable waste streams from the European Union's Renewable Energy Directive list.

The ship is chartered to ship operator Samskip. The company began biofuel trials four years back. Five ships (with Edith among them) in its operation run on biofuel. Bunkering takes place at Rotterdam.

The Carbon Intensity Indicator measures a ship's carbon output where the awarded grade will affect its operating costs.