AD Ports Group Signs Global Marine Lubricants Distribution Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has signed a strategic agreement with ADNOC Distribution to distribute ADNOC lubricants. Image Credit: AD Ports Group

UAE-based AD Ports Group is seeking to become a global distributor of marine lubricants.

The firm has signed a strategic agreement with ADNOC Distribution to distribute ADNOC lubricants, it said in a statement on its website.

The plan is to leverage its connections and infrastructure to find customers for the lubricants in the UAE at first, before expanding its focus to a global basis.

"This agreement will see two major global corporations, with vast expertise in their respective fields, creating new opportunities within the marine lubricants market," Saif Al Mazrouei, ports cluster CEO at AD Ports, said in the statement.

"The distribution solutions offered by the Ports Cluster, which now owns or operates 24 terminals globally, adds tremendous value to our partners and stakeholders.

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our customers worldwide."