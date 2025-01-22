Houthi Movement Releases Car Carrier Galaxy Leader's Crew After 14 Months

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Galaxy Leader and its crew had been detained in Yemen since November 19, 2023. File Image / Pixabay

Yemen's Houthi movement has released the crew of the car carrier Galaxy Leader, 14 months after they and their vessel were captured.

The crew has been released following communication between Hamas, Oman's government and the Houthis, the movement's Supreme Political Council said on Wednesday.

The Galaxy Leader and its crew had been detained since November 19, 2023.

IMOSecretary General Arsenio Dominguez welcomed the news.

"This is a moment of profound relief for all of us - not only for the crew and their families, but also to the wider maritime community," Dominguez said.

"I am grateful for all the Member States, regional entities and international partners whose steadfast support and strategic engagement were pivotal in securing the crew's freedom, and to ensuring their wellbeing.

"Today's breakthrough is a testament to the power of collective diplomacy and dialogue, recognizing that innocent seafarers must not become collateral victims in wider geopolitical tensions.

"It is also a return to operations in the Red Sea as we have been accustomed to and upholding of the freedom of navigation."