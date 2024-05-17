Oilmar Hires Marine Fuels Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Arapostathis had previously served as a bunker trader for 24/7 Bunkers in London. Image Credit: Oilmar DMCC

Bunker trading firm Oilmar DMCC has hired a new marine fuel trader in Greece.

Thalis Arapostathis joined the company as a marine fuels trader in Athens earlier this year, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Arapostathis had previously served as a bunker trader for 24/7 Bunkers in London from March 2023 to January of this year.

He had earlier worked as a sales account manager for Poseidon Marine Supplies in Piraeus from 2022 to 2023.

Oilmar has seen significant growth in its bunker sales in recent years, reaching about 1 million mt last year, and plans further increases in 2024 as it expands into new markets.