BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Experienced Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Dan-Bunkering's Dubai office. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire an experienced bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for sales-driven candidates with a commercial mindset and key account management skills, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

"As a Bunker Trader you will play a major part in driving our business forward in terms of revenue and customer satisfaction," the company said in the advertisement.

"You will be responsible for driving sales activities and client relations leading to long lasting revenue and profit.

"In addition, you will handle pipeline and forecast management and lead customer meetings.

"Finally, you will develop and refine sales tactics and strategies, while collaborating with our Risk Management team to offer future pricing solutions to our customers."

