BUNKER JOBS: Shipergy Seeks Trading Intern in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday May 23, 2023

Marine fuel procurement firm Shipergy is seeking to hire a bunker trader intern in London.

The company is looking for candidates who are currently pursuing or have recently graduated from a degree in business, economics, finance, maritime or energy studies or related fields, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Support daily trading operations, including market research, deal negotiation, execution, and client relationship management
  • Contribute to the development of data-driven sales strategies and identify potential new clients and business opportunities
  • Aid in the product development, troubleshooting any potential issues that may arise
  • Perform administrative tasks as necessary, such as data entry, and record maintenance
  • Ad hoc requests that may arise

