BUNKER JOBS: Shipergy Seeks Trading Intern in London
Tuesday May 23, 2023
The role is based in Shipergy's London headquarters. Image Credit: Shipergy
Marine fuel procurement firm Shipergy is seeking to hire a bunker trader intern in London.
The company is looking for candidates who are currently pursuing or have recently graduated from a degree in business, economics, finance, maritime or energy studies or related fields, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Support daily trading operations, including market research, deal negotiation, execution, and client relationship management
- Contribute to the development of data-driven sales strategies and identify potential new clients and business opportunities
- Aid in the product development, troubleshooting any potential issues that may arise
- Perform administrative tasks as necessary, such as data entry, and record maintenance
- Ad hoc requests that may arise
