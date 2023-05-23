BUNKER JOBS: Shipergy Seeks Trading Intern in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Shipergy's London headquarters. Image Credit: Shipergy

Marine fuel procurement firm Shipergy is seeking to hire a bunker trader intern in London.

The company is looking for candidates who are currently pursuing or have recently graduated from a degree in business, economics, finance, maritime or energy studies or related fields, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Support daily trading operations, including market research, deal negotiation, execution, and client relationship management

Contribute to the development of data-driven sales strategies and identify potential new clients and business opportunities

Aid in the product development, troubleshooting any potential issues that may arise

Perform administrative tasks as necessary, such as data entry, and record maintenance

Ad hoc requests that may arise

For more information, click here.