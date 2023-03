Alpha Trading, Fratelli Cosulich, Cockett Executives Join IBIA Genoa Seminar Speaker List

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IBIA Mediterranean Energy and Shipping Conference is being held at the Grand Hotel Savoia in Genoa on April 20. File Image / Pixabay

Executives from large marine fuels firms including Alpha Trading, Fratelli Cosulich and Cockett Group have joined the list of speakers at an upcoming IBIA event in Genoa.

The IBIA Mediterranean Energy and Shipping Conference is being held at the Grand Hotel Savoia in Genoa on April 20. Keynotes speakers will include Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci and Genoa Port Authority Chairman Paolo Signorini, an IBIA representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

The full list of speakers is as follows:

Soren Toft, CEO, Mediterranean Shipping Company

Timothy Cosulich, CEO Fratelli Cosulich & IBIA Chair

Unni Einemo, IBIA Director & IMO Representative

Stefano Messina, President, Assamatori

Pietro Seghezza, Bunker Operator, Fratelli Cosulich

Davide Anghinoni, Senior Trader, Saras Trading

Lorenzo Buffoni, Bunker Manager, Alpha Trading Spa

Vittorio Pisano, International Sales Manager & Share Holder, Pisano Bunker

Neil Lamerton, Bunker Country Sales Manager, Alpha Trading Spa

Fabrizio Vettosi, President, ECSA (European Community Shipowners' Associations) Ship Finance Working Group

Cem Saral, Group CEO, Cockett Marine

Jessica Hofmann, Green Fuel Hub

Giosuè Vezzuto, Executive Vice President Marine, RINA

Mauro Iguera, CEO, Cambiaso e Risso

Kieran Michael C Brown, Group Risk Credit Manager, Isalnd Oil (Holdings) Limited

Panos Panousis, Managing Director, Infospectrum

Angelo Scorza, Editor in Chief, Main Shareholder, Ship2Shore

Jack Jordon, Managing Editor, Ship & Bunker

To view the agenda and register for the event, click here.