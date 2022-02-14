India's Global Fuels Hires European Bunker Manager From Sing Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in London. File Image / Pixabay

Indian bunker supplier and trader Global Fuels & Lubricants has hired a European bunker manager.

Param Gandhi has joined the firm as European bunker manager as of this month, the firm said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Gandhi was previously a senior bunker trader for Sing Fuels in London.

"He accompanies us with his varied knowledge and experience in the bunker industry, and shall be an integral part of our team towards catering for our European clients," the company said in the statement.

Global Fuels has been active in the marine fuels industry since 1990.

Contact details for Gandhi are as follows:

Mobile: +447756630095

E-mail: Param.Gandhi@GFLFuels.com