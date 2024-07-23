UK Ports Operator Signals Net Zero Ambitions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Naming cranes (in background) involved local school children. Image Credit / PD Ports.

Two electric, hydraulic cranes that lift bulk cargo from ships at Tees Dock in the UK have been unveiled by ports operator PD Ports.

The new equipment is part of a push to be a net zero operator by 2040, the firm said.

"PD Ports has made substantial investments across11 UK sites in the last five years," a statement on its website said.

Electric vehicles and electric-powered handling equipment on the dock has been acquired. Solar panels have also been installed across our sites and all grid power is supplied from renewable sources.

In addition, some equipment has been converted from diesel power to run on hydro-treated vegetable oil.

A new dredger operating on low-carbon fuel, Emerald Duchess, is set to be deployed at northeast English port later this year. The £23 million ($30m) vessel will be the first of its kind in the UK, according to PD Ports.