BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant education and sales experience, preferably in the bunker or shipping industries, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers

Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions

Investigate and develop new areas of focus

Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery

The deadline for applications is March 15. For more information, click here.