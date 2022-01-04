LNG Bunker Barge Ready to Commence Operations at Marseilles-Fos

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship completed its first LNG loading operation on December 30. Image Credit: TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies's new chartered LNG bunker barge the Gas Vitality has arrived in France and is ready to carry out its first deliveries from Marseilles-Fos.

The ship completed its first LNG loading operation at Engie Group's Fos Cavalou LNG terminal on December 30, TotalEnergies said in a LinkedIn post on Monday. The company said it expects to release more information about its first bunker operation imminently.

The vessel is France's first LNG bunker barge, and has 18,600 m3 of cargo capacity.

The new vessel's sister ship, the Gas Agility, has been operating at Rotterdam since November 2020.

TotalEnergies is currently the world's largest LNG bunker supplier, with its contract to supply French container line CMA CGM's gas-powered boxships.