BUNKER JOBS: Geo Marine Trade Seeks Bunker Trader in Istanbul

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuels firm Geo Marine Trade is seeking to hire a new bunker and marine lubricant trader in Istanbul.

The company is looking for candidates with two to three years of bunker and lubricants experience and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Sunday.

"We are looking for a partner who will mediate the fulfillment of the oil and fuel demands of Turkish shipowners and ship operators at a reasonable cost, on time and completely, and who will increase the current business potential," the company said in the advertisement.

