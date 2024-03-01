Peninsula Appoints Head of Global Operations in Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

De Vos has worked for Peninsula since 2019. Image Credit: Jeroen de Vos / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has appointed a new head of global operations in Gibraltar.

Jeroen de Vos has been appointed the company's head of global operations in Gibraltar as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday.

De Vos has worked for Peninsula since 2019, serving previously as head of quality. He earlier served in various roles for classification society DNV from 2000 to 2015 and as global technical service director at VPS from 2015 to 2019.

De Vos was also elected to a seat on bunker industry body IBIA's board last year.