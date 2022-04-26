Energy Firm Gasum Wins Belgian LNG Bunkering Licence

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm was awarded its LNG distribution licence in Belgium last month. File Image / Pixabay

Nordic energy firm Gasum has received a licence allowing it to engage in LNG bunkering in the Belgian market.

The firm was awarded its LNG distribution licence in Belgium last month, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The licence will allow it to expand its supply network in Northwest European ports, in particular to the port of Zeebrugge.

"Obtaining this license underlines Gasum's commitment to act as a reliable European maritime LNG supplier and enabler of maritime decarbonisation," Jacob Granqvist, vice president at Gasum, said in the statement.

"It also supports our growth strategy and enables us to deliver safe and clean energy, which helps our customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions considerably.

"Moreover, the significance of the ARA region and Zeebrugge as a bunkering hub is likely to increase, which makes it a strategically important area for Gasum."