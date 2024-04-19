GPS Chemoil Appoints New CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new CEO has worked for the firm since May 2013. Image Credit: Khameis Alantali / LinkedIn

UAE-based storage company GPS Chemoil has appointed a new CEO.

Fujairah-based Khameis Alantali has been appointed to the role of CEO as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Alantali has worked for the firm since May 2013, serving previously as deputy general manager.

He also serves as CEO of Fujairah National Shipping and Gulf Petrol Supplies.

GPS Chemoil is a significant presence in the Fujairah bunker market, operating a total of almost 700,000 m3 of oil storage capacity at the Middle Eastern hub.

The firm is also one of the few remaining instances of the Chemoil brand -- once one of the most recognisable in the bunker industry -- which has largely disappeared from marine fuel markets since parent company Glencore took Chemoil private in 2014.