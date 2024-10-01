First Supply of Biofuel Bunker Blend in Turkey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company recently delivered a B24 blend to Arkas Line's boxship the Matilde A at Marport. Image Credit: Arkas Bunker

Arkas Bunker has carried out the first delivery of a biofuel bunker blend in Turkey.

The company recently delivered a B24 blend to Arkas Line's boxship the Matilde A at Marport, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The biofuel element of the blend was derived from used cooking oil from Turkish restaurants and food facilities.

"Our ISCC-certified product, 'Bio24F,' will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from vessels, making it much easier for shipowners to achieve their sustainability goals," Seckin Gul, general manager of Arkas Bunker, said in the statement.

"As Arkas, we continue to develop new products with our expert technical team, using our experience as the owner and operator of Türkiye's largest container vessel fleet."

The firm received its ISCC certification for the production and supply of biomass, biofuels and other renewable raw materials in February.