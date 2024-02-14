Arkas Bunker Wins ISCC Certification for Biofuel Supply in Turkey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has received ISCC certification for the production and supply of biomass, biofuels and other renewable raw materials. Image Credit: Arkas Bunker

Marine fuels firm Arkas Bunker has become the first bunker supplier in Turkey to win ISCC certification.

The company has received ISCC certification for the production and supply of biomass, biofuels and other renewable raw materials, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"We will remain committed to keeping sustainable and environmentally friendly marine fuels at the forefront, in line with the needs of shipowners," Seckin Gul, general manager of Arkas Bunker, said in the statement.

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.