Repsol to Invest €800 Million for Renewable Methanol Plant in Tarragona

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The renewable methanol produced will primarily serve the transport sector, with potential applications in shipping. File Image / Pixabay

Spanish energy firm Repsol has approved an €800 million ($832 million) investment to build a renewable methanol plant in Spain's Tarragona.

The facility will produce about 240,000 mt/year of renewable methanol from 2029 using municipal solid waste, Repsol said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

About 400,000 mt of municipal solid waste will be used for methanol production using gasification technology developed by Enerkem.

The renewable methanol produced will primarily serve the transport sector, with potential applications in shipping.

Renewable methanol is a lower-carbon alternative to grey methanol, which is derived from natural gas.

With the growing number of dual-fuel methanol vessels joining the global fleet, demand for cleaner methanol variants, like renewable methanol, is expected to rise as shipowners seek low-carbon alternatives to comply with stricter regulations.

Major container lines such as AP Moller Maersk expect to operate about 19 dual-fuel methanol boxships by the end of this year.