CFT Tests Biofuel Bunkers in French Inland Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has been operating a trial of HVO on board its cement supply vessel the Sandre since February. Image Credit: CFT

Sogestran Group subsidiary CFT has been testing biofuel bunkers on an inland vessel in France.

The company has been operating a trial of HVO on board its cement supply vessel the Sandre since February, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. The biofuel is being supplied by Altens at Gennevilliers, and the trial is set to run for six months.

"Performance will be measured by an independent organisation during the test, which will also rely on the analysis of our professional crews," Steve Labeylie, corporate relations manager at CFT, said in the statement.

"On the Sandre, the fuel is used for propulsion and to power its on-board handling devices."

Sogestran has a fleet of 150 vessels.