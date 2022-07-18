Fujairah June Bunker Volumes Drop to Four-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah's bunker volumes sank last month after a strong performance in May. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: FOIZ / S&P Global Commodity Insights

Marine fuel sales volumes at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah, the world's third largest bunkering port, dropped to the lowest level in four months in June.

Total sales excluding lubricants sank to 647,454 m3 last month, the lowest level since February, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Commodity Insights. The total was down by 13.1% from May's level and by 2.8% from the level seen in June 2021.

Singapore's marine fuel sales fell by 8.7% year-on-year in June.

180 CST VLSFO sales in Fujairah sank by 72.7% on the year to 372 m3, 380 CST VLSFO dropped by 5.4% to 482,926 m3, HSFO jumped by 8.6% to 132,960 m3, MGO advanced by 63.7% to 1,287 m3 and LSMGO slipped by 3.4% to 29,909 m3.

HSFO took a 20.5% share of the total market last month, up from 18.4% a year earlier.