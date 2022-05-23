Sweden's Furetank Takes on Bio-LNG Bunkers at Amsterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm used its barge the FlexFueler 002 for the operation. Image Credit: Titan LNG

A vessel owned by Swedish shipping company Furetank took on Amsterdam's first delivery of bio-LNG bunkers last week.

Gas bunker supplier Titan LNG bunkered the Fure Vinga with 60 mt of bio-LNG at Amsterdam last week, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday. The firm used its barge the FlexFueler 002 for the operation.

The bio-LNG Titan supplies is covered by an International Sustainability and Carbon Certification document providing assurance on its sustainability and traceability.

"Not only does this delivery unlock new supply possibilities for Furetank in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region, but it is also a milestone for Amsterdam, as its first delivery of bio-LNG," Titan said in the statement.

"Reducing carbon emissions while also future-proofing vessels is at the core of Titan's mission, and we take pride in investing in the production of bio-LNG, a clean fuel that is available for use right now."