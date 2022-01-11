Oilmar Hires Bunker Trader in Dubai From Monjasa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire has moved to Dubai for the role. File Image / Pixabay

Oilmar DMCC, the marine fuels unit of Oilmar Shipping & Chartering, has hired a trader in Dubai from Monjasa.

Christian Storvold Larsen has joined Oilmar as bunker trader in Dubai as of January 10, he said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"Everyone was very welcoming, and I look forward to contributing to the continuous growth of the business," he said.

Larsen was previously a bunker trader for Monjasa in Fredericia from 2017 to 2021.

Oilmar DMCC was launched as a bunker trading business in September 2020. At launch the company said it planned to cover the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Black Sea, the Russian Far East, the Mediterranean, ARA and the English Channel.