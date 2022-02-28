Maesk May Drop Further Russian Bookings

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk: restricting cargoes. File Image / Pixabay.

Maesk may stop taking bookings for cargo to and from Russia, according to a statement posted today.

The boxship shipping giant said it is "closely monitoring and preparing to comply with the ever-evolving sanctions and restrictions imposed against Russia".

These preparations may include a "possible suspension of Maersk bookings to and from Russia on ocean and inland".

"For cargo already on the water", it said it will do its utmost to deliver that cargo to its intended destination.

In addition, Maersk said it will maintain a "sharp focus" on reefer containers and other perishable goods, the statement said.

Other box lines are considering similar moves, according to market sources.

European bunker traders contacted by Ship & Bunker have reported business as usual at the start of the week.