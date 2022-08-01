Glander International Bunkering Hires Dubai Senior Purchaser From WFS

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Glander's Dubai office was established in 2006 and is the largest in its network. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering has hired a new senior purchaser in Dubai from World Fuel Services.

Sriram Krishnaraj has joined Glander as senior purchaser in Dubai as of this week, he said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

Krishnaraj was previously a bunker trader in Rotterdam for WFS from 2015 to this month.

Glander's Dubai office was established in 2006 and is the largest in its network, according to its website. The firm has a team of 21 staff there, including CEO Carsten Ladekjaer,

The company has nine offices worldwide in Dubai. Florida, Geneva, Montreal, Mumbai, Oslo, Singapore, Tonsberg and Valencia, according to its website.