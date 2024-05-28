Quadrise Eyes Moroccan Bunker Supply Point

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mococco: opportunity. File Image / Pixabay.

Fuel oil emulsifier Quadrise has made an agreement with Moroccan manufacturer and miner OCP.

The agreement, a commercial framework agreement, covers third party supply of Quadrise product MSAR to OCP under licence.

The agreement also provides for technical advice from Quadrise over project feasability. Under the agreement, Quadrise will supply and install equipment to emulsify locally available heavy fuel oil using its technology after which there will be a 30-day trial, according the company.

Looking ahead the move will give the company an opportunity to set up "a supply point for our fuels in the Mediterranean, a strategic location for marine bunkering", according to Quadrise chief executive Jason Miles.