Green MEPs Back Tougher FuelEU Directive Sub-targets

by Ship & Bunker News Team

European parliament to vote this week. File Image / Pixabay.

Two members of the European parliament want to see the FuelEU Maritime directive offer greater support to alternative marine fuels.

The directive in draft form outlines the European Union's legislative response to curbing emissions from shipping and is to be voted on this week.

The target for shipping to use renewable fuels of non-biologicial origin (RFNBO) set by the transport committee which devised the draft is 2% by 2035.

Writing in Euractive, members of the European Parliament (MEPs) Jutta Paulus and Ciaran Cuffe want a higher percentage -- 6%.

"Higher sub-targets will encourage market development and deployment of the most sustainable, innovative fuel technologies with the greatest growth potential to meet the sector's future needs."

In addition, the MEPs argue that parliament should widen the directive's scope to include ships over 400 gross tonnes (gt). The directive currently applies to ships over 5,000 gt.

RFNBO includes electrofuels such as hydrogen methanol, ammonia and e-diesel.