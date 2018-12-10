Rotterdam Bunker Sales Slide Again in Q3

Rotterdam's overall bunker sales total for 2Q 2018 was 2,335,796 mt. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker sales in Rotterdam have fallen again, with the latest data released by the Port Authority showing total bunker volumes for Q3 were down 8% year on year to 2,280,491 m3.

It is the lowest quarterly total since at least 2013, which is when the latest records released by Port of Rotterdam begin.

The total Q3 comprised of 1,940,818 m3 fuel oil, 317,604 m3 MGO, and 22,069 m3 MDO.

Lube sales of 23,024 m3 brought the total volume of of products for the period to 2,303,515 m3.