Norwegian Cruise Line Completes Eight Scrubber Installations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Norwegian was an early adopter of scrubbers. Image Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line has completed the installation of Yara Marine scrubbers on board eight of its ships, the scrubber manufacturer said Monday.

Norwegian was an early adopter of the technology. The installations started in 2012, with the first completed in early 2014, Yara said in a statement on its website.

"We understand that protecting the environment is vital to our business," Giovanni Canu, vice president for special projects and operational support at Norwegian Cruise Line, said in the statement.

"Preserving our oceans is one of NCL's core company values.

"Installing exhaust gas cleaning systems was seen as part of our commitment to reducing our environmental impact."